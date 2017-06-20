20 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanga Rally Gathers Storm

Muheza-based veteran driver, Saidi Baghoza will lead his five teammates in the race for Tanga Rally set for a flag off July 8-9 in the areas around Northern Tanzania's port.

Baghoza who has been active in motor rally since 2003 said he will be in charge of the youthful team that aims to ensure the top title remains in Tanga.

Speaking on the good response from the hosts, Twalib Hatib, an official from Tanga Motor Sports Club, the event's organisers, said there are three who have shown remarkable development in rallying.

He said Tanga team will be led by Baghoza and will be assisted by Aliasger Papu. Others making a formidable team, include Shane Abbas, Naim Ashery and Ashur Ramzan.

"All five are good drivers and I am sure they will be very hard to beat at home," said Hatibu who also serves as the rally's safety control officer.

Top local and foreign drivers are expected to spin the wheels in this year, according to the official in the organising committee, Awadh Bafad Bafadhil said the rally will once again renew a long rivalry between drivers from Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam will be fightDar es Salaam will be fightDar es Salaam will be fight ing to win the event's maximum 25 points.

