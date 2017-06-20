The Republic of Mauritius is the top ranked country in the African region on the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) for 2017 and positions itself 6th globally. Mauritius scores particularly high in the legal and technical areas.

The GCI is a survey produced by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to measure the commitment of Member States to cybersecurity in order to raise awareness.

GCI 2017 highlights that the Computer Emergency Response Team of Mauritius (CERT-MU), through the Botnet Tracking and Detection project, is able to take proactive measures to curtail threats on different networks across the country. According to the report capacity building is another area where Mauritius does well. GCI 2017 recalls that the Government IT Security Unit has conducted 180 awareness sessions for some 2 000 civil servants in 32 government Ministries and Departments.

GCI's Top 10

The top 10 global rankings are: Singapore (0.925); USA (0.919); Malaysia (0.893); Oman (0.871); Estonia (0.846); Mauritius (0.830); Australia (0.824); Georgia (0.819) and France (0.819) (ex-aequo); Canada (0.818); and Russian Federation (0.788).

Three categories were used to classify Member States:

Initiating stage for 96 countries which have started to make commitments in cybersecurity;

Maturing stage for 77 countries which have developed complex commitments, and engage in cybersecurity programmes and initiatives; and

Leading stage for 21 countries that demonstrate high commitment in all five pillars of the index.

Mauritius is categorised in the Leading Stage.

About the Index

The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), launched in 2014, aims at fostering a global culture of cybersecurity and its integration at the core of ICTs. The 2017 GCI, which is the second iteration, measures the commitment of ITU Member States towards cybersecurity in order to drive further efforts in the adoption and integration of cybersecurity on a global scale.

The GCI revolves around the ITU Global Cybersecurity Agenda and its five pillars (legal, technical, organisational, capacity building and cooperation). For each of these pillars, questions were developed to assess commitment. One-hundred and thirty-four Member States responded to the survey throughout 2016.