Mauritius: Budget 2017-2018 - Ensuring Smooth Operation of Local Authorities

Government wants to ensure that local authorities are well on track to provide the best services to the citizen. The 2017- 2018 budget outlines a series measures to be put in place to cater for every segment of the society.

The measures consist of among others, the implementation of the amendments brought in the Local Government Act 2011 which was amended last year. Steps will be taken to write off of unpaid claims that have already been issued in respect of years up to 2015/2016.

Other major projects falling under the purview of the Municipalities and District Councils are:

Renovation of Plaza theatre and the Town Hall of Curepipe;

Construction of market fair at Bel Air, Chemin Grenier, Mahebourg and a market fair as well as a traffic centre at Goodlands;

A multi-purpose complex at Plainte-Verte;

Construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of drains, bridges and rivers across the island;

Construction of a new District Council Head Office for Pamplemousses, Flacq and Savanne;

Landslide Management at Morcellement Hermitage Coromandel, Ruisseau de Creole, Baie du Cap;

Incinerators at Camp Levieux, Quatre Bornes, Highlands, Allee Brillant, Tombeau and Mahebourg;

Sensitisation campaigns on fire and disaster management;

Enforcement of statutory fire safety requirements in high risk premises.

Furthermore, the Local Government Service Commission will make timely recruitment and promotion in the Local Government Service.