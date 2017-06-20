Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Turnover Soars

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market turnover jumped to 50.48bn/-last week compared to 1.2bn/- posted in the preceding period with the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) dominating the market share by 98 per cent.

According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap ups, the top gainer for the week was TBL shares appreciating in value by 11.82 per cent, closing 12,300/- per share.

Top losers during the week under review were Swissport that depreciated in value by 12 per cent to close at 4,400/- per share and Mkombozi Commercial bank (MKCB) depreciating in value by 10 percent to 900/- per share.

Total market capitalization decreased by 0.36 per cent, closing the week at 18.51tri/- while domestic market capitalization increased by 4.37 per cent to close the session at 7.34tri/-.

The key benchmark indices were in both green and red territories where the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capped at 3,492.51 points which is 4.37 per cent higher than preceding period.

The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,127.77points, 0.36 per cent lower than last week. Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green and red territory where the Industrial and Allied Index closed at 4,534.97 points, 8.11 per cent higher than the preceding week.

Banks, Finance and Investment Index went down by 2.72 percent, closing at 2,497.85 points. Commercial Services Sector also decreased by 8.46 per cent, closing the week at 2,718.47 points.

There is expectation for the equities performance to trend northwards on both turnover and prices especially from industrial and allied sector because of anticipated investors increase in enhancing portfolio positions.