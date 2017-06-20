19 June 2017

European Union External Action (Brussels)

Africa: EU Will Make Sure Paris Agreement On Climate Change Is Implemented

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

"The EU and all its Member States will not only implement the Paris Agreement, but are building strong global alliances to make sure [it] will be implemented, even after Trump's decision to step back," EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said this morning ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council, noting that combatting climate change is a question of security, not a luxury.

The Paris agreement on climate change is "fit for purpose and cannot be renegotiated" EU foreign affairs ministers stated in Council Conclusions adopted in Luxembourg. The EU "deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the United States Administration to withdraw from the Paris Agreement" and welcomes the strong show of support for the deal by other countries around the world.

"The European Union and its Member States remain united and absolutely committed to full and swift implementation of the Paris Agreement", read the Conclusions, recalling also "the particular responsibility of major economies, accounting for some 80% of global emissions" to deliver on "our collective responsibility towards the entire planet, for this and future generations".

"The world can continue to count on the EU for leadership in the global fight against climate change", the ministers affirmed, noting the EU's commitment to mobilise its share of the USD 100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries by 2020 as well as its quest to build and strengthen partnerships to combat climate change, including with a variety of stakeholders in the US. "We see in the United States many, from businesses to local authorities, who are determined to live up to the commitments taken in Paris," noted Mogherini, adding that the EU would support all those international partners who understand the reality and priority of tackling climate change.

Africa

As Doors Close to Refugees, Ethiopia's Stay Open

Over 65.6 million people around the world were forcibly displaced by the end of 2016 - the highest level ever recorded.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.