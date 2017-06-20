Africa: EU Will Make Sure Paris Agreement On Climate Change Is Implemented

press release

"The EU and all its Member States will not only implement the Paris Agreement, but are building strong global alliances to make sure [it] will be implemented, even after Trump's decision to step back," EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said this morning ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council, noting that combatting climate change is a question of security, not a luxury.

The Paris agreement on climate change is "fit for purpose and cannot be renegotiated" EU foreign affairs ministers stated in Council Conclusions adopted in Luxembourg. The EU "deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the United States Administration to withdraw from the Paris Agreement" and welcomes the strong show of support for the deal by other countries around the world.

"The European Union and its Member States remain united and absolutely committed to full and swift implementation of the Paris Agreement", read the Conclusions, recalling also "the particular responsibility of major economies, accounting for some 80% of global emissions" to deliver on "our collective responsibility towards the entire planet, for this and future generations".

"The world can continue to count on the EU for leadership in the global fight against climate change", the ministers affirmed, noting the EU's commitment to mobilise its share of the USD 100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries by 2020 as well as its quest to build and strengthen partnerships to combat climate change, including with a variety of stakeholders in the US. "We see in the United States many, from businesses to local authorities, who are determined to live up to the commitments taken in Paris," noted Mogherini, adding that the EU would support all those international partners who understand the reality and priority of tackling climate change.