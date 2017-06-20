Southern Africa: President Jacob Zuma Attends the 5th Southern Africa Customs Union Summit, 23 Jun

press release

President Zuma to attend the 5th Southern Africa Customs Union Summit in Manzini, Swaziland

President Jacob Zuma will attend the 5th Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) Summit to be held on 23 June 2017 in Swaziland.

SACU, the oldest Customs Union in the world, is constituted of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

The Summit of Heads of States and Government of SACU meets on an annual basis to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreed work programme. The Summit also follows high level consultative meetings undertaken by President Zuma in 2016 to discuss the SACU work programme.

Swaziland as the current Chair of SACU has successfully led a process that facilitated discussions within SACU on the transformation of SACU towards a developmental integration agenda. The Summit will receive and consider a report from Council on its activities with the purpose of providing strategic direction on development integration in SACU and to ensure that the SACU Agreement facilitates the implementation of this agenda.

President Zuma will be accompanied by Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and Mr Sifiso Buthelezi, the Deputy Minister of Finance.

Issued by: The Presidency