Tanzania: Govt Apologises for Police Brutality On People With Disability

Dodoma — The government has apologised to people with disabilities over a recent assault by members of the Police Force in Dar es Salaam.

Recently, the police in Dar es Salaam used excessive force, including teargas to disperse some disabled people, who thronged the office of the city municipal director, demanding that they be allowed to ride their tricycles within the central business district. In the process, they also blocked the road, forcing the Police Force to use excessive force to disperse them.

But speaking in the House on Tuesday morning, Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the excessive force used was unfortunate.

"Let me use this opportunity to officially apologise for the ordeal on behalf of the Police Force," he said. Mr Nchemba was responding to Ms Stella Ikupa (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know the steps being taken by the government to ensure that such incidences did not reoccur.

According to Mr Nchemba, the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities) are meeting at the Office of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner to find the best solution that will prevent such incidences to repeat.