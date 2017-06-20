Tanzania: Rights Body Condemns Police for Assaulting People With Disabilities

Photo: The Citizen

Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has condemned the police for beating up people with disabilities in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

In a statement released to the media by CHRAGG chairman Bahame Nyanduga says although the people with disabilities demonstrated illegally, the police were wrong to assault them.

The people with disabilities were marching to Ilala Municipal Council executive director to demand the release of their friends, who were arrested for allegedly violating road safety regulations.