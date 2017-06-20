20 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Baboon Breaks Out of Jos Museum Confinement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — A baboon has broken out of its confinement at the Jos Wild Life Park. The baboon left the facility in the early hours yesterday.

Sources said the animal injured a yet to be identified security agent as it escaped the park located near the Federal Low Cost in the Jos North Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Peter Mwakon, said government was doing everything possible to lure the animal back into its cage.

The Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said by press time that they were yet to be informed of the incident.

There have been concerns over rusty confinement at the park, and a lion had escaped from there last year and was eventually killed by security agents.

Three months later, a male and female chimpanzee also escaped from the zoological garden. While one of the apes was immediately lured back to its cage, the other deluded zoo keepers before it was eventually captured several hours later.

Nigeria

15 Parties Form 'Mega Coalition'

A Coalition of 15 Political Parties has formed an electoral alliance tagged "Mega Coalition" to adopt and field… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.