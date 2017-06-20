Nigeria: Baboon Breaks Out of Jos Museum Confinement

Jos — A baboon has broken out of its confinement at the Jos Wild Life Park. The baboon left the facility in the early hours yesterday.

Sources said the animal injured a yet to be identified security agent as it escaped the park located near the Federal Low Cost in the Jos North Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Peter Mwakon, said government was doing everything possible to lure the animal back into its cage.

The Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said by press time that they were yet to be informed of the incident.

There have been concerns over rusty confinement at the park, and a lion had escaped from there last year and was eventually killed by security agents.

Three months later, a male and female chimpanzee also escaped from the zoological garden. While one of the apes was immediately lured back to its cage, the other deluded zoo keepers before it was eventually captured several hours later.