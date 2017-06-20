Kenya: Raila Odinga Links Military and NIS to Poll Rigging Plot

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga claims the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is party to a plot by Jubilee Party to rig August 8 General Election.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday also accused President Uhuru Kenyatta's party of dragging the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) into the elections.

TRAINING

Military officers, he said, are being trained to man the polls as officials.

This, he said, was a repeat of what happened in the run-up to the disputed 2007 presidential polls that resulted in violence.

More than 1,133 Kenyans lost their lives in the 2007-08chaos and another 650,000 lost their homes and property.

According to the Nasa leader, NIS held two meetings in Naivasha "to come up with a plan to help Jubilee retain power at all costs."

The meetings, he said, were held at Lake Naivasha Lodge and the Great Rift Valley Lodge after the High Court ruled that presidential election results announced at the constituency level are final.

BARRACKS

"Jubilee appears to be putting all hopes on the old centralised tallying at the Bomas of Kenya that enabled them to doctor and change results," Mr Odinga said at his Capitol Hill office.

"It is now turning to using intelligence officers to influence the August elections."

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by his chief campaigner and Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, said the agenda of the Naivasha meeting was being executed at Embakasi Barracks.

At the barracks, he said, there is an ongoing training of Kenya Defence Forces on crowd control.

Military officers, Administration Police officers, county commanders and regional coordinators are also being trained "for unspecified roles", he said.

120 OFFFICERS

"These trainings under way at the Embakasi Barracks have every semblance with was done in the same venue in the lead-up to the 2007 General Election in which the APs were later dispersed as election officials and poll agents for Party of National Unity (the then Mwai Kibaki's party)," Mr Odinga said

Besides the trainings, Mr Odinga said "recruitment of 120 military officers from each barrack and unit for unspecified special operations" was also ongoing.

"We want to appeal to our military to remain faithful to the traditions of this country and their call of duty and refuse to be dragged into politics," Mr Odinga said.

He went on: "We are challenging the national government and the leadership of the security organs to explain why a select group of military officers would be involved in training civilians like county commanders and regional coordinators."

The Nation has sought government response to Mr Odinga's statement and we will publish it as soon as we get it.