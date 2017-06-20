Kenya: I Will Not Have Sex Until Uhuru Wins - Ex-Student Leader

Former Sonu Vice Chair Irene Kendi aka Mama Yao has sensationally vowed to abstain from sex until President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected to office.

Kendi, who was once Babu Owino’s deputy, made the declaration on her Facebook page on Sunday.

She also stated that the sex ban will apply until her home county, Meru, elects senatorial aspirant Mithika Linturi (Igembe South MP).

Kendi’s post elicited mixed reactions online with users weighing in on her decision to abstain.

Asked why she opted to abstain she said; “The time I waste having sex should be utilized in Meru mobilizing voters for both. Sex can wait till September.”