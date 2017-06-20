Tanzania: Do More to Protect Albinos, Says Body

Dar es Salaam — The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has said it is not satisfied with the way the rights of people with albinism are protected in the country.

The chairman for CHRAGG Bahame Nyanduga said yesterday at a meeting to discuss ways of ending atrocities against persons with albinism that there are still out there people who are after body parts of albinos for witchcraft purposes.

Yesterday's meeting brought together representatives from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Tanzania Albinism Society (TAS) and the Under the Same Sun (UTSS) organisation.

Mr Nyanduga also said he was concerned with the fact that investigations in involving attacks on people with albinism take too long leading to dragging of cases in the courts of law.

"The government has done a lot to protect the rights of this group but still there are number of challenges. We still see graves of albinos unearthed by unknown people," he said.

He called upon the public to continue collaborating with the government to revealed people who discriminate and stigmatize people with albinism.

However, a State Attorney, Ms Beatrice Mpangala from the DDP office said 55 cases out of 66 reported to her office from 2006 to date were still pending various courts.

She said cases of attacks on people living with albinism take too long to investigate due to scant evidence.

Ms Mpangala said 11 cases were yet to be sent to court because of lack of evidence as the incidences occured in the middle of the night.

Meanwhile UTSS chief executive director Mr Peter Ash said:

"I am not satisfied on the way rights of people with albinism are protected in Tanzania as there are a large number of children who do not attend school because of social stigma.,"

He said the government should invest more in public awareness so that people can stop stigmatising people living with albinism.