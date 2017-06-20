20 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Pay to Quran College Teachers, Says Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Clerics instruct that reading the Holy Koran (file photo).
By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — The Government of Zanzibar has said it has no plan to pay salaries or special allowances to teachers at Quran colleges on the Isles.

The minister of Finance and Planning for Zanzibar, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said this on Monday, when responding to Paje Representative Jaku Hashim Ayoub at Chukwani on the outskirts of Zanzibar Town.

Ayoub had wanted to know the government's plan to at least pay allowances to Quran college teachers to enable them to buy toiletries because they contributed considerably to the provision of moral education to various students for public interest and the nation as a whole.

Responding, the minister said despite a good job done by the teachers, currently there was no such a plan as the government had not even been thought about it.

According to the minister, this is due to the fact that the education sector is still being supported by development partners, hence there is no chance for the teachers to be provided with allowances or full salaries as recommended by the Representative.

Tanzania

Call for Police Reshuffle After String of Mysterious Killings

Leaders here have called for a reshuffle of the police administration here following increased cases of killings… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.