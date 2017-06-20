Tanzania: No Pay to Quran College Teachers, Says Minister

Photo: Daily Monitor

Clerics instruct that reading the Holy Koran (file photo).

Zanzibar — The Government of Zanzibar has said it has no plan to pay salaries or special allowances to teachers at Quran colleges on the Isles.

The minister of Finance and Planning for Zanzibar, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said this on Monday, when responding to Paje Representative Jaku Hashim Ayoub at Chukwani on the outskirts of Zanzibar Town.

Ayoub had wanted to know the government's plan to at least pay allowances to Quran college teachers to enable them to buy toiletries because they contributed considerably to the provision of moral education to various students for public interest and the nation as a whole.

Responding, the minister said despite a good job done by the teachers, currently there was no such a plan as the government had not even been thought about it.

According to the minister, this is due to the fact that the education sector is still being supported by development partners, hence there is no chance for the teachers to be provided with allowances or full salaries as recommended by the Representative.