Tanzania: Issuing of EFDs to Registered Traders to Resume, Assures Deputy Minister

Dodoma — The issuing of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) to all value added tax (VAT) registered traders in the country is set to resume, the Finance and Planning deputy minister, Dr Ashantu Kijaji, told Parliament yesterday.

Dr Kijaji was responding to MP Richard Mbogo (CCM) on Monday, who wanted to know in his supplementary question why the government did not provide traders with EFDs free of charge.

In his basic question, Mr Mbogo said most traders had already been provided with EFDs using improper papers for printing receipts.

"Most papers used by traders to print receipts through EFDs are improper and this creates loopholes for dishonest traders to evade tax. What is the government doing to contain this problem?" he asked.

Responding, Dr Kijaji said the government was aware of the situation and had already taken measures to contain it.

"The ministry has directed the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority to formulate a special e-system to monitor and make sure that the Tanzania Revenue Authority gets access to all e-transactions, including those through EFDs,"

"Through the system, TRA will be in a better position to trace all transaction records on its server," she revealed.

Moreover, Dr Kijaji added that TRA had already directed all traders on the specification of papers that must be used to print receipts through EFDs.