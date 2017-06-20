Tanzania: Govt Advised to Recycle Waste, Turn It Into Useful Products

Dodoma — Members of Parliament have advised the government to invent a technology for recycling waste and turn it into useful products like bricks, fertilisers and electricity.

Rombo MP Joseph Selasini (Chadema) said in Parliament on Tuesday morning that the move would play a pivotal role in boosting the country's economy as it would also create employment opportunities for the youth in the country.

In his supplementary question to the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selasini said it was time the government started recycling waste.

"It is pity to see the way most streets in big cities and others municipal councils filled with garbage due to increased population and the government has yet to innovate better ways of recycling waste," he explained.

In her basic question, Special Seats MP Rhoda Kunchela (Chadema) wanted to know the government's strategies to remove garbage in municipal councils in the region. Ms Kunchela said most municipal councils in the region were short of garbage trucks due to lack of money.

Responding, deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo said the government would in the near future start implementing a special project on recycling garbage in all big cities in the country.

"It is our intention that, through the ongoing strategic city project (SCP), which has seen the construction of modern landfills in Mbeya and Dodoma regions, to recycle waste in all big cities," he explained.

He added that, the SCP targeted the construction of state-of-the-art landfills in all big cities in the country.