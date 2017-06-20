Nigeria: I'm Being Threatened for Exposing Relief Materials Diversion - Ita-Giwa

Lagos — A former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa yesterday said her life is being threatened for daring to expose diversion of relief materials meant for the displaced people of Bakassi.

It would be recalled that Ita-Giwa recently alleged the diversion of the materials she sourced for from the National Refugee Commission for victims of a fire outbreak in Dayspring Island in Bakassi. She pointed fingers at some officials of Cross River State government.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, It-Giwa said she had become a butt of attacks for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"From my observations, it appears to me that Gov. Ayade feels threatened by my joining the APC for whatever reason. I don't recall any other former PDP stalwart in the state who decamped to the APC being so persecuted as I am," she said.

Ita-Giwa said instead of delivering the materials which includd bags of cement, wood and packs of zincs, to those they were meant for, some officials of the state government shared them among themselves and sold to the market.