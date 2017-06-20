Tanzania: Ubungo Mayor, Two Other Chadema Leaders Arrested

Photo: Said Khamis/The Citizen

A police vehicle blocks the convoy of Ubungo mayor Boniface Jacob in Dar es Salaam yesterday as he was on his way to inspect development projects in the area. Mr Jacob was later arrested and questioned by police.

Dar es Salaam — Chadema has once again tested the powers of the Police Force yesterday after two elected leaders and a leader with party's youth wing were held at three police stations in different regions and questioined.

Ubungo mayor in Dar es Salaam Boniface Jacob, was held at Mbezi kwa Yusuf Police Station. While the Hai District Council chairperson, Ms Helga Mchomvu, was arrested shortly after concluding the council's meeting, party's youth wing national vice chairman, Mr Patrick Ole Sosopi, was detained for illegal assembly in Ismani.

MCL Digital correspondent Bakari Kiango, who witnessed Mr Jacob's arrest, said his car intercepted by police's vehicle at the Ubungo Municipal Council premises shortly before party's chairman in Coast Region, Mr Frederick Sumaye, started his one-day tour to inspect development projects under the opposition grouping, Ukawa.

"There were four police officers in the car, one of them ordered Mr Jacob to accompany them at Mbezi kwa Yusuf police station for questioning, promising to take not more than ten minutes. Until Mr Sumaye's tour was postponed at 2pm, the Opposition mayor hadn't shown up," he said.

In Iringa, Bavicha national vice chairman, Mr Ole Sosopi was summoned at the Regional Criminal Officer (RCOs) office in Iringa for allegedly holding rallies in Mlowo and Kinyika Villages on June 16, this year without authority of the police.

Bavicha secretary in the region, Mr Jackson Mnyawami said he was remanded after being questioned for one hour with the police telling party officials to process bail out of procedures (tomorrow) today. Acting Regional Police Commander John Kauga confirmed the arrest. Mr Mnyawami said Mr ole Sosopi was touring 13 Wards for closed door meetings in the Ismani Constituency. Until his arrest he had already visited 6 Wards.

Chadema spokesperson Tumaini Makene said Chadema was disappointed by the new developments which he described as a continuation of oppressive actions against democracy and the rule of law because every arrested cadrewas legally and constitutionally practicing his/her duty.