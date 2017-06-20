Tanzania: Call for Police Reshuffle After String of Mysterious Killings

Geita — Leaders here have called for a reshuffle of the police administration here following increased cases of killings perpetrated by unknown people.

This follows a total of 26 private security guards who have been reported by police to have been attacked and killed since 2014. The security guards were killed on different dates while performing their duties.

Geita Urban MP Constatine Kanyasu said police seemed to have failed in curbing such incidents.

"It is unacceptable that police here have failed to arrest bandits involved in the killings as they are responsible for providing security to civilians," he said

"We need a competent police force that will effectively provide security to residents and the current police administration should be reshuffled," he said

Mr Kanyasu made the remarks while he and Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku were addressing the residents at the CCM grounds.

He advised the regional police commander to establish a competent intelligence network department that would effectively help arrest suspected criminals.

Mr Kanyasu explained that police were instead harassing the residents in the streets when searching for suspects involved in carrying out the killings.

"Investigations have revealed that police here have a poor intelligence network department that can lead them to arresting criminals and that is why there is a series of people being attacked and killed without the culprits being arrested," he said

According to him, unknown people committing the crime are within society and it is inconceivable that over 20 people have been murdered during the period without police taking any action.

Mr Kasheku said increasing cases of innocent people being attacked and killed was an indication that police had failed to curb criminal cases.

"If innocent people are being hacked to death in the presence of police, then the police is toothless to the criminals," he said

The chairman of the union of security guards in the region, Mr Ayubu Rioba, said that over 26 security guards have been attacked and killed since 2014, a situation that had made them panic, adding that the killings were associated with superstitious beliefs.