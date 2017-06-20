Kenya: Baby Dies as Fire Razes Houses in Naivasha

A four-month-old baby died on Tuesday morning after a residential house caught fire in Kabati estate in Naivasha.

According to witnesses, the baby had been locked in the house by her mother.

A boda boda operator, Martin Kung'u, said they saw a huge fire which immediately engulfed the entire wooden block of houses.

"We attempted to put out the fierce fire but we could not manage due to its intensity," he said

CAUSE OF FIRE

He said it was not immediately clear what caused the 10.30am fire, with some attributing the blaze to a power hitch.

Mr Kung'u said the fire was doused out by a fire fighting engine from the county government which arrived 15 minutes later.

Several other witnesses claimed the child had been locked inside one of the wooden houses by her mother who was out on unknown errands.

"She is used to leaving the toddler inside the house unattended," said a witness.

Police later took the body to the Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary.