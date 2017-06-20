Nigeria: Funke Akindele, Waje, Alex Ekubo, Mai Atafo Named Baileys Celebrity Bakers

Funke Akindele, Waje, Alex Ekubo, and Mai Atafo have been unveiled as the celebrity bakers in the forthcoming Baileys Bakefest.

The quartet make up one half of two teams competing at the event, which also doubles as Nigeria's first baking festival.

The other half of the teams comprise upcoming bakers selected on social media.

The four competing duos are Funke and Olusegun Adeyemi who make up the first pair. Oluwayemisi Ariyo and Waje who make up the second pair; Tolu Samaiye and Alex the third pair; while Fimisade Osiyemi and Mai are the fourth pair.

The event will take place on June 26 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The organisers say the novel baking festival is aimed at showcasing the amazing baking skills of Nigerian bakers whilst also uncovering the hidden culinary talents of celebrity bakers. They add that it will also showcase different ways of infusing the Baileys into delicious treats such as cakes, doughnuts, waffles and cocktails.

On her part, Funke said, "It promises to be packed with numerous activities that celebrate the baking culture and professional bakers in Nigeria. My colleagues and I will be on hand to slug it out with everyday chefs in the kitchen. I will be showcasing my baking and culinary prowess and entertain my fans at the event."

"This is only a tip of the iceberg" Baileys Brand Manager, Ufuoma Udjoh said. "Our aim is to demonstrate how indulgence can be enjoyed in more ways than one. The Bakefest is going to titillate taste buds and leave many craving for more."

Ms. Udjoh also added that guests of the BakeFest will experience great fun and exciting activities such as the Celebrity Bake off, games, sampling of Baileys infused treats and cocktail, as well as great music.