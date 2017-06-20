20 June 2017

Kenya: Eight Dead, 12 Rescued as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Daily Nation
Lamu rescue team conducting a search at the Mkanda Channel.
By Kalume Kazungu

At least 10 people are feared dead after a passenger boat heading to Ndau village in Lamu East capsized at Mkanda Channel following heavy tides in Indian Ocean.

Speaking to the Nation on Tuesday, Lamu East County Administrator Shee Kupi Shee confirmed that 8 bodies have already been recovered at the scene following a search operation following the 10.30am incident.

Mr Kupi said 12 people have so far been rescued while 3 women are yet to be found.

The boat is said to have carried over 30 passengers when the incident happened.

RESCUE

"So far we have eight bodies that we have recovered including 4 children of between 10 to 12 years and 4 adults. We have saved 12 people while we are still searching for three women. I will give details later," said Mr Kupi.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy who talked to the Nation shortly after reaching at the scene also confirmed that eight people had died while the search led by the Lamu County rescue team was still ongoing.

Mr Timamy however blamed the national disaster team comprised of the Kenya Navy for their delay in conducting the rescue operation.

"It's very sad. This is a tragedy to Lamu. I am sending my message of condolence to the people of Ndau Island and Lamu County at large for the disaster that has befallen us.

"It is very unfortunate to lose our people in such a scenario. Many of those who have died are women and children," said Mr Timamy.

