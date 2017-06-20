Photo: NBS TV/Youtube

Now Kamwenge town council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama claims that police detectives tortured him from the now notorious high security Nalufenya police detention facility in Jinja district.

The Directorate of Public Prosecution is blaming the Constitutional court for the delayed prosecution of the inspector general of police, Kale Kayihura and seven senior police commanders for the alleged torture of supporters of opposition doyen Dr Kizza Besigye.

Last year, a group of 20 lawyers led by Abdullah Kiwanuka from Lukwago & Co Advocates under the Network for Public Interest Lawyers (NETPIL) decided to prosecute Kayihura and his commanders before Makindye Chief Magistrate's court.

The accused officers are Andrew Kaggwa, the former Kampala south regional commander, Samuel Bamuziibire, the suspended Kampala metropolitan field force unit commander, Patrick Muhumuza, the operations commander of the field force unit (Kampala metropolitan south), Moses Nanoka, the former Wandegeya division police commander and James Ruhweza (then Kampala central police commander).

The others are Wesley Nganizi, the former Kampala north regional police commander and Geoffrey Kaheebwa, the former Kampala south deputy regional police Commander. The officers are charged with torture contrary to sections 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012.

However, in August 2016, city lawyer and former Makerere University guild president contestant, Robert Rutaro petitioned the Constitutional court contesting the prosecution of Kayihura and the commanders.

In his application, Rutaro argued that the charge sheet before the Makindye court is defective since it does not disclose the actual torture acts to warrant Kayihura and his officers to defend themselves, which he said violates their right to a fair hearing as provided for in the Constitution.

As a result, the deputy Chief Justice Kavuma granted an interim order halting the prosecution until the main application is heard and disposed of. However, ten months later, the Constitutional court is yet to schedule Rutaro's application for hearing, which affected the main case.

Jane Kajuga, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), says their hands are tied due to the failure by the Constitutional court to hear the application and dispose it off.

"We were ready for prosecution and we are still ready but there is nothing we can do until court has given us a go ahead," Kajuga told URN. But the Judiciary spokesperson, Elias Kisawuzzi, says the interim order couldn't have stopped the prosecution up to date given that the Constitutional court in January this year set aside all interim orders issued by a single judge.

"At this time, all those interim orders are null and void because they were set aside. That means they are free to proceed with their prosecution," Kisawuzzi said.

While the decision to set aside interim orders issued by a single judge is being contested in the Court of Appeal, no application seeking a stay of execution has been filed or ruled on.

Prosecution alleges that Kayihura and his officers, being superior officers of the Uganda Police Force, in various places in and around Kampala, are liable for the acts of torture committed against supporters of Dr Besigye.

Prosecution identifies the victims as Joseph Kaddu, Andrew Ssebitosi, Rogers Ddiba and other members of the general public including boda-boda riders. The three victims have since withdrawn their affidavits leaving the case with no known victims.