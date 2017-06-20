Uganda: St Mark's College Namagoma to Mark 14 Years

St Mark's College Namagoma will this year mark 14 years of existence with a series events, including what is called a grand homecoming for its alumni.

The event, to be held on June 24, will see the formal launch of St Mark College Old Students Association. The alumni will be returning to celebrate the achievements of a school started in 2003.

St Mark's College Namagoma started as a private secondary school, established to offer a wide range of activities and opportunities for each student to discover their passion and explore their talents.

The founder and one of the directors, Daniel Ddamulira, was pleased with the achievement. He was joined by the chairman of the board of governors, Peter Jjemba Kaggwa.

"Our results speak for themselves, with a good number of our students attaining university admission on government sponsorship to public universities and many others on private sponsorship for competitive professional courses," Kaggwa said.

The grand homecoming will have a diverse and entertaining programme that includes tree planting, community engagement, a fun filled day with the students, mentorship talk with the students, which will culminate in a grand dinner.