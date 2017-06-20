20 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Lugazi Diocese to Support St Noa Mawaggali SSS

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reacheal Wambuzi

The mood was mostly fun as parents and teachers joined St Noa Mawaggali SS together with Lugazi diocese for a fundraising initiative last Friday, to construct a girls' dormitory worth Shs 1.5bn.

The project is in commemoration of the school's silver jubilee. The chairperson of Parents Teachers' Association (PTA), Rose Okalebo, said that the funds to construct the dormitory will be solicited from well-wishers and old students.

"Our 25 years of existence had its own achievements and we hope to begin this new chapter by constructing a first class girls' dormitory that will be funded by well-wishers and our old students' association," Okalebo said.

The vicar general of Lugazi diocese, Msgr Richard Kayondo, presided at the function and was pleased at the name chosen for dormitory.

"On completion, the dormitory will be called St Kizito, the youngest inspirational martyr to students because at a young age, he shared the gospel with the elderly in the community," Kayondo said.

"So the learners can pick from that and discuss general class with their colleagues."

Msgr Kayondo further advised parents to raise their children with upright morals that will guide them to face the future.

"Parents are good at pampering their children with money and other eatables while at school but they fail to create time for them (children) in holidays," he charged.

"If the future of this country is to be realized, parents should final time of speaking the words of truth and reality to their successors."

St Noa Mawaggali SS was the first private secondary school in Njeru division, Buikwe district, constructed by the Mbiiko Catholics in the early 1990s'.

Uganda

Police Chief General Kayihura Summons Top Commanders

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, was due last evening to meet senior police officers hours after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.