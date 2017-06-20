Uganda: Lugazi Diocese to Support St Noa Mawaggali SSS

The mood was mostly fun as parents and teachers joined St Noa Mawaggali SS together with Lugazi diocese for a fundraising initiative last Friday, to construct a girls' dormitory worth Shs 1.5bn.

The project is in commemoration of the school's silver jubilee. The chairperson of Parents Teachers' Association (PTA), Rose Okalebo, said that the funds to construct the dormitory will be solicited from well-wishers and old students.

"Our 25 years of existence had its own achievements and we hope to begin this new chapter by constructing a first class girls' dormitory that will be funded by well-wishers and our old students' association," Okalebo said.

The vicar general of Lugazi diocese, Msgr Richard Kayondo, presided at the function and was pleased at the name chosen for dormitory.

"On completion, the dormitory will be called St Kizito, the youngest inspirational martyr to students because at a young age, he shared the gospel with the elderly in the community," Kayondo said.

"So the learners can pick from that and discuss general class with their colleagues."

Msgr Kayondo further advised parents to raise their children with upright morals that will guide them to face the future.

"Parents are good at pampering their children with money and other eatables while at school but they fail to create time for them (children) in holidays," he charged.

"If the future of this country is to be realized, parents should final time of speaking the words of truth and reality to their successors."

St Noa Mawaggali SS was the first private secondary school in Njeru division, Buikwe district, constructed by the Mbiiko Catholics in the early 1990s'.