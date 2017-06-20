Uganda: Parents Need Career Guidance Lessons Too

editorial

Two separate situations happened a month ago, with very surprising outcomes for the respective parents.

In the first case, parents of a female pupil were best with worry when she insisted on being taken to another school on account of what she felt was excessive corporal punishment at this A-class primary school.

The parents met with the pupil's teachers with the plan to beret the instructors for the corporal punishment.

While corporal punishment is looked down upon by the ministry of Education and Sports, there has been a general resolution by the parents and teachers' association to ignore the sector's advice. The parents here argue that children will not learn with the motivation of fear.

However, when the parents met the teachers, they were surprised to find that the pupil was on a go-slow of sorts, rarely completing classroom work, and occasionally running out to play, instead of studying.

This infuriated the parents, who sought to exert a firmer version of corporal punishment on the pupil. Restrained by the teachers, they were assured that the matter was better handled through counselling and gentle guidance of the learner - something the parents were clueless about.

Separately, another set of parents was also upset that their daughter had rejected advice to continue with her A-level classes, where she was studying Arts, as opposed to her favoured Sciences.

The parents argued correctly that she had not performed well in the sciences as she had wanted, so she was better off completing her A-levels in the arts. However, the girl stuck to her guns and sought and secured admission in a nursing school.

Weeks after the confrontations with these respective parents, the girls have managed to get their way.

The female pupil convinced her teachers that she could be motivated to learn without corporal punishment, while the A-level student was allowed to join nursing school.

Both girls are happy and their classroom performance has improved tremendously.

To say the least, the parents are relieved but wondering if there are any schools in career guidance for those who find themselves parenting unconventional children.

Our view is that this is an unexplored opportunity out there.