Uganda: Muteesa I Royal University to Upgrade Prison Training

Muteesa I Royal University is planning to start professional vocational programmes at Luzira upper prison school.

The programme will be held in partnership with the Prison Education Project at California State Polytechnic University. In an interview with The Observer, the director of the programme, Prof Renford R Reese, explained that the move would see prison inmates engage in white collar jobs behind bars.

The vice chancellor of Muteesa I Royal University, Professor Sserwanga Arthur, confirmed the development but was non-committal on when the programme would start. However, he said they were committed to the programme.

"We want to introduce inmates for inmates, which is not digging, cooking. We do not want to abolish these, but we can get to another level," Serwanga said.

Sserwanga added that they had found inmates to be dedicated to learning.

"The demand for education among adults in the prison is much higher than the demand for education among adults outside prison," said Sserwanga.

"[Former] inmates, who are released, would love to continue with studying [and] are called back by the management to continue at Muteesa I Royal University."

He revealed that plans to begin educating inmates of Masaka prison were at an advanced stage.

"We are exploring a programme of getting the inmates of masaka prison whenever necessary and bring them to Muteesa I Royal university, Masaka branch so that they do practical and technical courses."

He said the inmates had received business skills so they would survive after release from prison.

"Can we prepare him/her to start a small business? It is very hard for a person who has been locked up for a long period of time to get a job," said Sserwanga.

However, Prof Sserwanga added that their biggest challenge is the lack of resources in the school.

"Any education system needs basic resources, pens, books, computers, internet, newspapers and magazines. We need some resources to support the inmates in the prison for provision of a better learning environment," he said.

Explaining further, Prof Reese said over 2,000 inmates had received education in entrepreneurship and small business language courses in Luzira prison, over several years.

Prof Reese was pleased that many of his students had volunteered to visit prisoners in Luzira prison.

"When you can go in, get to these prisons and you can empower, you can inspire, you can educate, enlighten, then that is compelling. Volunteers will fortunately make the world a better place."