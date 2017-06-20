Liberian Athletes in the Us Intensify Training

Liberian athletes in the United States have intensified their training to represent the country in the 2017 IAAF World Champions in London, United Kingdom.

Two of the athletes Mariam Kromah and Emmanuel Matadi have qualified for the 2017 IAAF World Championship.

Four other athletes, including Olympian Emmanuel Matadi, have started training for the men's 4×100 relay team.

According to a release from Kouty Mawenh, the logistics officer of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), who is also based in the USA, on Saturday, June 17, in Stockbridge, GA, the newly formed relay team tested their chemistry.

"Leading was Wellington Zaza who handed the baton to second leg, Paul Selman. Next up was Akeem Sirleaf who passed it on to the anchor, Olympian Emmanuel Matadi," Kouty said.

"For their first time running together at a trial meet, the four athletes ran the relay in 40.80 seconds. The top 5 spots have been filled since the IAAF World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas leaving 11 ranking positions up for grabs."

He added: "Liberia will need to run under 39 seconds to secure a spot for the IAAF World Relay. With additional practice, we are confident our athletes can reach that mark and represent Liberia in London in August."

The four men relay team is expected to run more to strengthen the team, and they are expected to meet again for another trial on June 24, in Alabama.