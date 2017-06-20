Liberia: LACC Holds Meeting On Passage of Whistleblower, Witness Protection Law

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) will on Wednesday, June 21, hold a one-day colloquium on the passage of the draft Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill into law, a press release said yesterday.

The colloquium is intended to solicit the support of the National Legislature for the passage of the draft Bill into Law. It is also aimed at raising awareness among Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other state actors on the importance of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Law in Liberia. The draft bill has already been validated by stakeholders.

The keynote address will be delivered by Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

The initiative by the LACC, integrity institutions, government functionaries and CSOs to draft the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill for passage by the National Legislature follows a regional workshop held in Monrovia in September 2016, which recommended that member states of ECOWAS formulate legal framework to protect whistleblowers and witnesses in the fight against corruption.