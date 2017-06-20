Rwanda: Women Volleyball League - RRA Qualify for Playoffs Finals

The National women volleyball league defending champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) booked their place in the playoffs final and will meet the winner of the other semi-final between APR and St Aloys Rwamagana.

RRA defeated Ruhango High School in five thrilling sets 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 25-23 and 26-24 and 15-10) at Indangaburezi court on Sunday. RRA reached the final after winning the two-legged semi-final playoff 3-0 and 3-2 respectively.

Meanwhile, at Rwamagana Indoor Gymnasium, St. Aloys stunned the Genocide Memorial tournament defending champions APR 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-21).

St Aloys Rwamagana won the first set 25-22 before APR recovered to take the second 24-26 but Eugene Ngendahayo's team went on to claim the next two sets 25-23 and 25-21.

The two will meet on Saturday to decide who qualifies to join RRA in the final. The loser between APR and St Aloys will play against Ruhango for the third place. The three-match playoff final will be played in two weeks' time.

RRA lead the table with 32 points, five ahead of second-placed APR, St Aloys Rwamagana are in third place with 23 points and Ruhango fourth with 15 points.

Sunday

Playoffs: Semis

Ruhango 2-3 RRA

St Aloys 3-1 APR