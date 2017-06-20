20 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Women Volleyball League - RRA Qualify for Playoffs Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The National women volleyball league defending champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) booked their place in the playoffs final and will meet the winner of the other semi-final between APR and St Aloys Rwamagana.

RRA defeated Ruhango High School in five thrilling sets 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 25-23 and 26-24 and 15-10) at Indangaburezi court on Sunday. RRA reached the final after winning the two-legged semi-final playoff 3-0 and 3-2 respectively.

Meanwhile, at Rwamagana Indoor Gymnasium, St. Aloys stunned the Genocide Memorial tournament defending champions APR 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-21).

St Aloys Rwamagana won the first set 25-22 before APR recovered to take the second 24-26 but Eugene Ngendahayo's team went on to claim the next two sets 25-23 and 25-21.

The two will meet on Saturday to decide who qualifies to join RRA in the final. The loser between APR and St Aloys will play against Ruhango for the third place. The three-match playoff final will be played in two weeks' time.

RRA lead the table with 32 points, five ahead of second-placed APR, St Aloys Rwamagana are in third place with 23 points and Ruhango fourth with 15 points.

Sunday

Playoffs: Semis

Ruhango 2-3 RRA

St Aloys 3-1 APR

Rwanda

Polls Agency Creates More Stations for Diaspora Voters

Rwandan communities abroad will probably have little or no excuses for not participating in the August Presidential… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.