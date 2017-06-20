Nigeria: Thomas, Dalung Trade Words Over Federations' Elections

A contestant in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Mr Olukayode Thomas and Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung have engaged in war of words over the outcome of last Tuesday's elections into the board of national sports federations.

But Dalung, through his SA Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze told Daily Trust that Thomas should direct his protest to the appeals committee instead of blaming him for his woes, the advise Thomas refused to take.

"With all that has happened, only a fool will do that now. After the Athletes representative election, there were lots of appeal against the choice of Sunday Adeleye who did not meet the requirements. The appeal was ignored yet he was part of the Ibrahim Gusau plot that was perfected by a director on behalf of Dalung," Thomas said.

Thomas, a seasoned sports journalist, accused Dalung of manipulating the process to favour his cronies in the various federations.

He also accused Dalung of not only assembling a biased electoral organizing team, but also changing the delegates' list.

"As of 11.30pm on Monday night, I was cleared to contest the election by officials of the Federal Ministry of Sports that was to supervise the election. It was my greatest shock on Election Day to see the name of Gloria Obajimi on the delegates' list. Obajimi did not contest the NAWIS election, Rosa Collins did and won. How come Obajimi, who was in the United States when the election was conducted, has become the NAWIS representative? I was equally shocked to see that Gad Onamugbu who did not contest the coaches' election was the delegate for coaches. More shocking was the name of Hammed Adio as representative of sponsors, philanthropist and ex-official. Adio has had no business with athletics for the last 15 years," Thomas added.

But the minister's media aide said in reply to Daily Trust inquiry that "aggrieved contestants have been advised to file their complaints to the appeals committee. That is why these committees were set up; Dalung does not know 90% of the winners of this election.

"So accusing him of manipulating the electoral process is laughable. He set up electoral committees to help conduct the elections and he couldn't have been physically there to know who was unlawfully disqualified. Anyone who feels disenfranchised should channel his or her grievances appropriately, mudslinging is not an alternative to addressing one's grievances," Anibeze said.