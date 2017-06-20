Zimbabwe: Fans Rally Behind Mapeza

Excited by the Warriors 3-0 win over Liberia, Zimbabwean football fans have called on the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) to allow Norman Mapeza to stay on as Warriors coach until after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mapeza is on the job on caretaker basis while Zifa look for a replacement for the departed Kalisto Pasuwa but the former Warriors captain has created a relationship with the team's horde of followers after last Sunday's convincing win.

As the fans trooped out of the National Sports Stadium after that victory, the general feeling was that Mapeza should stay on with the team until after the marathon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign is over.

Prominent Warriors supporter, Chris Romario Musekiwa, summed up the feelings of many. "Mapeza has proved that he is the right man for the job. What more do they want him to do? Zifa should do the obvious thing and give him the job," he said.

Another of the Warriors supporters William Mahoko argued that it does not make any sense to bring in a new coach in the middle of the Nations Cup campaign saying this will destroy the morale in the team.

"Mapeza and the players are now a family. Why break the bond. Let them continue their journey until they reach their destination. They are on the right track," said Mahoko.

The Warriors' 3-0 win over Liberia has given them pole position in the four team group with three points, the same as the Democratic Republic of Congo who beat Congo Brazzaville 3-1 but the Warriors are at the summit on goal difference.

Speaking from South Africa where he is based, former Shabanie Mine and Caps United striker Clarkson Dzimbiri said it was important that the Warriors maintained their top of the table position in their group and that also required keeping the team that has started the journey intact.

"A change of coach also means a change in players and playing style. That is not what Zimbabwe needs at the moment.

What Zimbabwe needs is to maintain the rhythm. That is keeping the coach and the team together and with the same belief," said Dzimbiri.

Former Falhorn striker Fabion Mahembe is of the opinion that Mapeza should be allowed to continue but should be given a number of friendly matches to strengthen his side ahead of the two immediate demanding matches against the DRC and Congo Brazzaville.

"Mapeza has started well, and there is no reason to bring in another coach. Our team is not as strong as it should be. Zifa should set aside some funds for friendly matches to give Mapeza more time to experiment with the players.

There is a lot of time to build a stronger team," said Mahembe.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are going on a break until March next year to pave way for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers which Zimbabwe are not part of. The Warriors were thrown out of the competition following Zifa's failure to pay former national team coach Valinhos his dues.

When the Nations Cup campaign resumes, the Warriors are on the road away to Congo Brazzaville on March 23, before another away game to the DRC on September 5. The Warriors will then host the DRC in the return match on September 9 before travelling to Liberia on October 12, 2018.

The Zimbabweans will wrap up their campaign the same year with a home game against Congo Brazzaville on November 11, by which time, they would have a rough idea of what is required from them to qualify for the finals.