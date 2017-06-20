Liberia: Lofans Endorse Mills Jones for President

Presidential hopeful Dr. Joseph Mills Jones of the Movement for Economic Empowerment party or MOVEE has ended a four-day tour of Lofa County, northern Liberia, receiving massive endorsement from citizens for his presidential bid.The MOVEE political leader toured various districts in Lofa, including Salayea, Zorzor,Voinjama, Kolahun, Foya and Quoidu Gboni, respectively as well as Beyan town in the county.

Citizens described Dr. Jones as "poverty doctor", a name he is known by across Liberia for a controversial loan scheme he initiated while serving at the Central Bank, which benefited thousands of less fortunate Liberians and won him huge admiration.In Zorzor District, the Union of Churches, a conglomeration of 15 churches endorsed Dr. Jones' bid for the presidency, while students at the Zorzor Rural Teachers Training Institute or ZRTTI, certificated him and endorsed his candidacy.

In Voinjama and Kolahun, a large group of women under the banner Zevelekeizu, including some elders vowed to follow the MOVEE leader where ever he goes, noting that his loan policy greatly impacted their lives and has given them a voice in society.

In Foya District, an incredible crowd paraded the streets with Dr. Jones to the Tamba Lamina Council Hall where an elaborate program was held. MOVEE National Chairman Dee. Maxwell Kemayah disclosed that the mayor of Foya city alleged that he was mandated by the statutory superintendent of Lofa to keep the council hall closed despite paying in advance for the facility.

Chairman Kemayah continues that the mayor was also threatened with dismissal if he did not follow the instructions from the superintendent. The MOVEE chair says it was through an intervention by Paramount Chief Momo Taylor, that the facility was made available to the party for its indoor program. As a token of appreciation, the people of Foya gowned and certificated Dr. Jones and presented him a large cow.

At the close of the visit in Barkedu, Chief Musa K. Sesay recalled many contributions made by Dr. Jones to Barkedu during the Ebola fight, while youth chairman Kemoh M. Kanneh, pledged the young people support to Dr. Jones and gowned him. In response, Dr. Jones vows that a MOVEE-led government would open doors to better development, better schools, health and roads, among others.

He challenges Liberians to elect the country's next President based on track records rather than tribalism or sectionalism, vowing to become a leader for change, if elected in October.