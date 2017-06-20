Liberia: Total Nonsense!

National Elections Commission or NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya has reacted sharply to public criticism here against his recent comment on the just ended provisional voter roll exhibition that all registered Liberians will vote come October, saying those misrepresenting his statement are saying nothing but "total nonsense."

Several citizens, including former senator Blamo Nelson and Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor are stressing the need for a creditable voter roll for elections, while others think that for the NEC boss to have said citizens should not panic as everyone with a registered voter's card will participate in the pending polls even if their names were not on the provisional voter's roll could create room for dishonesty as some persons illegally acquired voter's cards during the voter's registration process early this year.

Chairman Korkoya argues that his statement meant Liberians, who legally registered during the registration period have nothing to worry about on grounds that the electoral house has every data from the registration period.

Speaking on a live radio talk show on Monday, 19 June in Monrovia, he explains that some individuals are creating 'unnecessary noise' that does not warrant such scene, noting that the wolf cries by some people create different picture about the situation especially, as though the commission has lost track of processed names, photos and other data provided during the registration process.

In a press conference last week, the NEC assured Liberians carrying legitimate voter's registration cards full participation in the electioneering process. The Commission's comment comes in the wake of fear expressed by some citizens that their names and photos are not on the voters' roll exhibition.

"People with the issue of unavailability of photos during these exhibition periods should go to the various magistrates for photo taking and every Liberian, who has voter's card, will vote. The errors wouldn't affect you. "There is nothing to be worried about. People should stop creating unnecessary alarm. Please help us to explain to the people the only reason we are holding exhibition is to correct the errors. We are working hard to ensure a credible election that will be acceptable. We have a fine process; we are working under extreme circumstances; we don't say don't criticize," Chairman Korkoya responds.

He says it is too early for people to make 'unnecessary noise' about something that the National Elections Commission is in control of, saying instead, people in such situations should visit the various polling centers to have their names and photos taken to be placed in the data base for further verification with the NEC data unit.