Liberia: Judge Proposes Alliance of Methodist Lawyers

The Assigned Judge of Bomi County, Judge A. Blamo Dixon, Sr. is proposing the establishment of the Association of Methodist Lawyers of Liberia (AMLL) to legally resolve all disputes arising out of Methodist Churches here.

He made the proposal about the association on Sunday, 18 June when he was crowned father of the year 2017/2018 by the Trinity United Methodist Church (TUMC) situated in the Borough of New Kru Town.

The celebration held under the auspices of the Men Unit of the TUMC brought together the cleric, senior government officials, guests and relatives of the honorees. In remarks, Judge Dixon said in his first year term he intends to galvanize the support of all Methodist lawyers to form a single framework that would incorporate all lawyers from Methodist Churches not to plead in cases involving members of the same denominations.

He adds that he would also strive to ensure that two lawyers from the church do not plead in cases involving their members on grounds that it doesn't represent the interest of the church and its associates.He said he would encourage female of the Methodist Church to become lawyers as their male counterparts of the church are dominating the legal profession.

He then recommended an out of court settlement in legal matters involving the church's members to avoid appearing before a sitting Methodist Judge because it sends a bad signal for the church and those associating with it. Judge Dixon has expressed gratitude to the officials and members of the TUMC for selecting and honoring him as Father of the Church.

He says it will go a long way in bringing peace and tranquility among members of Methodist Churches operating in the country through the involvement of the church's various fathers of the year.

Meanwhile, other persons honored during the celebration include the Grand Father Amos T. Sabah, Brother Danny B. Wilson, Journalist D. Ignatius Roberts of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) and D. Sonpon Weah, II, among others.