Nigeria: Ile-Ife Violence Claimants Abandon Memoranda

Osogbo — Majority of claimants who submitted memoranda to the panel of inquiry set up by the Osun State Government to investigate the March 8 killing in Ile-Ife have abandoned their petitions.

Daily Trust learnt that most of the people that forwarded memoranda to the panel neglected their papers as they refused to appear before the panel of enquiry to adopt the memoranda.

The secretary of the panel, Mr Bisi Babalola, who confirmed this, said the panel of enquiry had fixed Friday, July 7, 2017 to round off its public sitting.

"This notice is as a result of the observation that some persons, groups and institutions who submitted memoranda to the panel have refused to appear despite repeated shifts in the deadline for the conclusion of the work of the panel," he said.