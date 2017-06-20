Liberia: 'NEC Exhibition Period Must Be Extended' - CDC Ganta Chairman

Ganta — The Chairman of the Ganta Chapter of the Coalitions for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Nelson Korquoi, is calling on the National Elections Commission to extend the exhibition period in the county.

The 2017 October election is gathering heat and momentum and the National Election Commission is doing everything possible to meet with the procedures and steps leading up to the Election Day.

The exhibition of provisional voter roll for the 2017 elections in Liberia ended on June 17 in some parts of the country.

One major thing in this year election that is supposed to allow everyone who registered to vote is the Exhibition process.

This is the period in which registered voters who misplaced or whose names are not captured in the database should be looked at. As the exhibition is ongoing registered, voters in Nimba County are said to be complaining on the poor process of the Exhibition.

He said the procedures and processes are very poor and cannot adequately cover the Liberian population.

He said many names are missing making things difficult for citizens. He said many persons whose names are not listed, have been asked to either go to Sanniquillie, Saclepea, Bahn, Tappita and Kahnplay cities.

The CDC Nimba chairman pegged the challenge down to a lack of awareness jingles aired on community radio stations and requests for registered voters whose names and photos are misplaced to travel from places like Kpaytuo to Saclepea district #7 among others.

He said an extension will help to prolong the chance for voters to travel. He also maintained that as NEC is asking votes to travel to these distances they should declare their intention to pay the transportation costs for those who find themselves in a predicament.

Contact with Upper Nimba magistrate Princeton Momiah revealed that the challenges are numerous as registered voters in Yekepa and other parts are calling for the exhibition team in that part of Nimba.

He said he will be glad if the period can be extended.

The upper Nimba magistrate said he is finding means to send some members of his team to Yekepa and other parts of Nimba. He also said the mandate of extension does not come from them as magistrates but the highest office.

Mr. Momiah said extending the days will help NEC reach to every citizens who registered.

It can be recalled that recently NEC boss Jerome Korkoya disclosed that

everyone who registered will take part in the election. This statement is being condemned by CDC Nimba chair, describing it as mere lecture."

How can that happen when a person name or ID card is not replaced? Mr. Korquoi said NEC should verify its release and statement.

The statement is yet to be clearly defined to the Liberian people.