Liberia: 'Talk and Do'

With 111 days to the October 10th presidential and legislative elections, the standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, says Liberians should 'talk and do' by electing him President for a better Liberia.

Mr. Cummings said if the electorates can demonstrate their "talking" by electing him, he can surely transform the country and provide them with electricity, running water, school facilities and jobs, among others.

He frowned on the lack of basic services in a country that is expected to turn 170 years on July 26.

The ANC standard bearer made the remarks yesterday at the party's headquarters in Sinkor Airfield where the 17 coordinators of the 17 electoral districts in Montserrado County at the Boakai Community Forum pledged their support to the ANC and his candidacy.

"I believe in myself, I believe in Liberia, I believe we deserve a better Liberia," the audience recited with Mr. Cummings.

In a standard twist during election time, the acting chairman of the Boakai Community Forum (BCF) headquartered at ELWA Junction in Paynesville, said the forum was established in 2015 to support the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, but they now realize that the "best person to lead the country is Mr. Cummings."

In their petitioning statement, Mr. Romeo Benson, backed by a 400 strong crowd of partisans, declared that they now support the ANC to ensure Mr. Cummings' election to the presidency. Some of the partisans present included Mark Dolo, Sarah Paye, Zinnah Joseph, and Alex Nagbe.

During an interview, Mr. Cummings said he would make a better president because he is corruption-free, walks his talk, and will inspire through his actions. His petitioners described him as "a servant leader," adding that if elected, Cummings will respect the constitution, abide by the law, promote unity instead of division among the people, and uphold truth and integrity.

They further said Mr. Cummings knows right from wrong, has the courage to execute decisions that he believes are right, understands what his people are going through, and will realize his great vision for the nation.