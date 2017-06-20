20 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Aide to MP Savula Stabbed to Death By Rival Youths

Nairobi — A security aide of Lugari MP Ayub Savula (Amani National Congress) has died after being stabbed 10 times at a pub by rival Orange Democratic Party youths.

Savula confirmed to Capital FM News the tragic death, saying his aide had earlier in the day attended a meeting called by Boni Khalwale in Lumani Trading Centre.

The aide was also an ANC youth leader.

"He was shouting in the crowd that this was an ANC zone and he was even called to the dais where he was given some money. He however still insisted that this was an ANC zone and eventually left the rally."

Savula said at around 8pm, his aide went to a pub where he was accosted by the ODM youths.

