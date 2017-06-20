Barely weeks after engaging students in special deliverance prayers, Lilongwe based Soul Savers Church has turned its focus on married couples.

The church said it will engage married couples in special Prayers where among other things there will be counseling and prayers against evil spirits affecting marriages.

According to the Founder and overseer of the Church, Pastor Steve Wingolo the service will take place on Saturday, 24th June at the church's headquarters in Lilongwe area 25, Msungwi starting from 8 o'clock in the Morning.

Wingolo said among other things they will break the bondages installed by devil and pray against spirits of separation saying God intend that a man and his wife should live together in love and unity for a life time but the story is different these days.

He quoted Matthew 19:6: "therefore they are no more twain but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together let no man put asunder."

"The marriage covenant cannot be broken for any reason. God's original plan is that only death should separate a couple. However, there are many forces that seek to destroy marriage. These forces can be called anti-marriage forces.

They operate by planting evil marital magnets in the home, now we are going to put all these in our prayers during the day," he said

The man of God pointed out that evil magnets including activities of strange men/women, promiscuity by either partner, 'Jezebel' activities, anger and control by ungodly in-laws need special prayers.

Wingolo then appealed to all the married people who are not finding peace in their respective homes to show up during the day saying God will fight for them and their stories will completely change for the good.

"Let those who were divorced, those that are barren and those who miscarry each and every time come and get delivered, "added Wingolo

Music will be provided by the Saul Savers Praise team.

Founded in 2014, Soul Savers Church has over three thousand followers that worship at its branches in Lilongwe, Mchinji and Mponela.