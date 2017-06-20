Sudan: Attorney General Assures Public Prosecution Commitment to Expand Justice

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, has affirmed commitment of the Public Prosecution to expand justice and to protect rights in cooperation with the other concerned organs.

Addressing the annual Ramadan Iftar organized by the Public Prosecution Monday, the Attorney General affirmed that the coordination and harmony between the judicial organs will have positive impacts on their performance and ensures the feeling of tranquility among the citizens.

He asserted that the ultimate goals endeavored by all the judicial organ are to maintain justice and to protect the rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution.