20 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Twaisha Locality Commissioner Says Security Prevails in All Areas of His Locality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fashir — The commissioner of Tawisha locality, North Darfur State, Adam Yagouob Jadeed, has reaffirmed that security prevails in all areas of his locality and that people do lead normal life there.

The Commissioner in a meeting with the Zakat official and other locality leaders from Tawila locality, has attributed this situation in his area to the efforts exerted by the government to bring in peace and security in the whole region on the one hand and the considerable assistance being provide by the Zakat chamber to the people of the locality.

The commissioner and the Zakat people held the meeting to discuss preparations and assistance to be provided for the poor and need during the 'Eid period.

Sudan

Dr. Al-Jaz Discusses Horizons of Cooperation With Brazil

Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Sudan Relations with China, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.