Sudan: Twaisha Locality Commissioner Says Security Prevails in All Areas of His Locality

Fashir — The commissioner of Tawisha locality, North Darfur State, Adam Yagouob Jadeed, has reaffirmed that security prevails in all areas of his locality and that people do lead normal life there.

The Commissioner in a meeting with the Zakat official and other locality leaders from Tawila locality, has attributed this situation in his area to the efforts exerted by the government to bring in peace and security in the whole region on the one hand and the considerable assistance being provide by the Zakat chamber to the people of the locality.

The commissioner and the Zakat people held the meeting to discuss preparations and assistance to be provided for the poor and need during the 'Eid period.