20 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz Discusses Horizons of Cooperation With Brazil

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Sudan Relations with China, India, Brazil and South Africa, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, Tuesday received at his office the Ambassador of Brazil to Sudan and discussed horizons of the cooperation between the two countries and the opportunities of investment in Sudan.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Jaz said that the meeting has discussed the historical relations between the two countries and ways of consolidating them.

DR. Al-Jaz indicated that he exposed around 200 projects to the Brazilian side with focusing on the productive and partnership projects taking into consideration the vast potentialities that are available in Sudan.

He referred to the tremendous experiences of Brazil in the agricultural field and the scientific research, asserting the desire of Sudan to benefit from Brazil in this domain.

