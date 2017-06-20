20 June 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Develop More Roads and Clinics - Harare Told

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Government has urged City of Harare to develop more roads and hospitals in order to improve residents' access to healthcare in support of its 'Health For All by 2020' vision.

Speaking after the Harare road rehab tour held in Harare on Monday, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Savior Kasukuwere urged City of Harare to think outside the box, reach for higher targets and build more hospitals.

"I am very excited and l am encouraging you to reach for higher targets because if you can, lets upscale and we are ready to support the city council since health is essential, everybody in this city requires these kind of facilities and our citizens will be very excited seeing city council embarking on a major programs to develop more health facilities that will ensure their health.

"We are now saying whatever is required, let's think beyond and look at what can be done and what can the state do, our donors do and how can we innovate outside the box, engage Old Mutual to help you building more hospital sites in Harare and the more you collect your money, the more you will pay them back and that will create more jobs for our local people," said Kasukuwere.

He also called for the construction of more roads in the city committing government support towards such initiatives.

"Let's build more roads, and we are there for supporting you in terms of new direction and toll fees, the city must have toll gates, people are prepared to pay for a service because driving from Borrowdale to town in the morning will take an hour because of congestion, hence they must pay some toll fees," said Kasukuwere.

He urged City of Harare to be ambitious, calling for the utilization of land for housing projects.

