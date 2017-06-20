19 June 2017

Mauritius: Budget 2017-2018 - Measures to Further Reinforce Law and Order

Guaranteeing security and law and order to Mauritian citizens is one of Government's main priorities in the 2017-2018 budget. To this end a series of measures has been enumerated.

Law and Order

A sum of Rs 8.4 billion has been earmarked for the Mauritius Police Force for recruitment of 583 additional Police constables and procurement of equipment, namely acquisition of 18 Light Armoured Personnel Carriers, 12 for the Special Mobile Force and 6 for the Special Support Unit to reinforce capability in emergency and disaster situations; and technological support to combat crimes and juvenile delinquency.

Police Patrols will be reinforced all over Mauritius, especially in crime prone areas and the Community Policing programme will be consolidated and intensified. The Police Training Academy will be set up at Côte d'Or City.

Provision of Rs 2.9 billion for the Integrated Development Project of the National Coast Guard (NCG), the Trident project. It will comprise the construction of a modern headquarters at Fort William with repair facilities for NCG vessels and a slipway.

Scaling up the pilot Safe City project into a fully fledged project at the cost of Rs 440 million with the installation of Intelligence and Traffic Surveillance cameras in major public areas.

Design of the Supreme Court Tower. Construction to start by the end of this year.

Measures to reduce crime and violence

The objective of Government is to reduce crime and violence through education and prevention, and the adoption of new technologies. The following measures will be implemented:

Brigade des Mineurs will be reinforced and will be active in regions where related cases involving juveniles have been detected

Patrols and operations on both land and sea will be stepped up to combat drug trafficking and comprehensive nation-wide campaign on crime prevention, road safety awareness and community policing will be pursued to sensitise the community.

