20 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Loud Car Bomb Explosion Heard in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A loud explosion was heard in the heart of Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday noon.

A car packed with explosives was reported to have happened at the administrative headquarters of Mogadishu's Wadajir district, killing at least 20 people, mostly civilians.

Witnesses said the car bomb which was heard parts of the capital has ripped through the compound, and sent a tick plume of black smoke into the sky.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attack, which becomes the second since the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al shabaab has claimed responsibility for the deadly car bomb attack in Mogadishu.

More to follow soon.

Somalia

Two Kenyan Soldiers Killed in Deadly Explosion

Two Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldiers have been confirmed dead in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.