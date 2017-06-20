Somalia: Two Kenyan Soldiers Killed in Deadly Explosion

Two Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldiers have been confirmed dead in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack. The attack occurred on Monday, June 19, at Walcadey area near El Wak in Somalia's Gedo region.

According to sources, the military vehicle the soldiers were traveling in hit the IED leaving it completely damaged. Several other soldiers are reported to have been injured during the evening attack blamed on terror group al-Shabaab.

The Kenyan government is yet release a statement on the attack on its soldiers. The latest attack on KDF comes just hours after a bomb attack on a military convoy that left four soldiers seriously injured in Wajir county.

The terror group has been using IED's and remote controlled bombs against Kenyan, Somali and African Union forces in Somalia, as a military strategy in its losing battle to retain parts of Southern and Central Somalia that it once dominated.

In the last one month, al-Shabaab terror attacks have increased with the terrorist group carrying out several attacks in Northern Kenya near the border with Somalia.

The attacks have killed more than 40 people mostly security officers.