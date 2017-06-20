20 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Kenyan Soldiers Killed in Deadly Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldiers have been confirmed dead in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack. The attack occurred on Monday, June 19, at Walcadey area near El Wak in Somalia's Gedo region.

According to sources, the military vehicle the soldiers were traveling in hit the IED leaving it completely damaged. Several other soldiers are reported to have been injured during the evening attack blamed on terror group al-Shabaab.

The Kenyan government is yet release a statement on the attack on its soldiers. The latest attack on KDF comes just hours after a bomb attack on a military convoy that left four soldiers seriously injured in Wajir county.

The terror group has been using IED's and remote controlled bombs against Kenyan, Somali and African Union forces in Somalia, as a military strategy in its losing battle to retain parts of Southern and Central Somalia that it once dominated.

In the last one month, al-Shabaab terror attacks have increased with the terrorist group carrying out several attacks in Northern Kenya near the border with Somalia.

The attacks have killed more than 40 people mostly security officers.

Somalia

Loud Car Bomb Explosion Heard in Mogadishu

A loud explosion was heard in the heart of Somali capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday noon. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.