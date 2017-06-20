20 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three People in Hospital for Methane Gas Inhalation

One person is in a serious condition and two people have been moderately injured after they inhaled methane gas in Epping Industria One on Tuesday, paramedics said.

It is understood the three men worked in a manhole when the incident occurred, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Emergency services arrived shortly after 11:00.

The one man was placed on life support and rushed to a nearby hospital. The other two men were treated on the scene and later transported to the same hospital.

The area around Evans Road was cordoned off while the Hazardous Material Unit personnel assessed the scene, Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances regarding the incident are not yet known.

News24

South Africa

