20 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Health Union Lauds Lab Council Boss On Reforms

By Ojoma Akor

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) branch has commended the Acting Registrar Mr Tosan Erhabor for the reforms in the council .

A statement from the union signed by the branch chairman, Medical and Health, Workers' Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Saheed Owolabi and branch chairman Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) James Ogbeche said the council has enjoyed peace and tranquility since the inception of his administration a year ago.

According to the statement, "the administration of Mr Erhabor has not only brought a new lease of life to the working environment, he has also brought to the council the much needed leadership qualities that promotes staff motivation which has hitherto been lacking in this establishment."

The statement said Erhabor had gone a step ahead in repositioning the council by putting in place, measures towards repairing the image of the council which was badly dented by the gruesome murder of Mrs Olufunke Omotuyi on June 8th 2016 and the power tussle that preceded it.

Some of the key milestones of Erhabor's administration, the union enumerated include: national accreditation of three medical labs to international standards , issuing of E-license to practitioners, provision of quality, timely and cost effective services, and approval of more internship training institutions and national and international partnerships.

Others include hosting medical laboratory science education summit, medical laboratory inspection, enhancement and availability of manpower for primary healthcare needs, implementation of External Quality Assurance (EQA) scheme and dismantling training syndicates.

