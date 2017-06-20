Nigeria: Reps Probe Obafemi Awolowo University Over Alleged N4.603 Billion Unremitted Funds

Abuja — The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday quizzed officials of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife over alleged failure to remit N4.603 billion in the 2008 financial year.

According to the lawmakers, the amount represented the personnel cost that was not reflected in its cashbook at the time of the audit. The committee's investigation followed a query by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, which was sent to the committee.

The report had urged the university to either refund the unremitted funds, or have it deducted gradually from its statutory allocations.The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ogunbodede Eyitope, said although he was aware of the allegation, he was unable to give the details because he was barely three days old in the office.

Eyitope said the university had been prudent in the management of its financial resources, as evident in its judicious management of about 32 bank accounts meant for research works.

He appealed for more time to enable the school's management to review the response to the committee.The committee Chairman, Kingsley Chinda granted his request, but cautioned against misleading the committee in facts and figures.

He said the committee was committed to ensuring that government agencies support the anti-corruption drive of Federal Government. Chinda urged the vice chancellor to present the institution's cashbook on July 5, from 2008 to 2012, with evidence of its retirement and the statements of account of the 32 bank accounts. Other documents expected from Eyitope are the university's appropriations for the period under review and all disbursements made from the appropriations.