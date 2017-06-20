20 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Still Trying to Extinguish Last of Garden Route Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

Firefighters still working on what remains of the devastating Garden Route blaze hope to extinguish the last of the smouldering areas between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay by Tuesday, ahead of stronger south-westerly winds predicted for later this week.

Fire chief Clinton Manuel said a number of vegetation fires were being monitored after being identified in the Uplands and Rheenendal areas during an aerial assessment on Monday.

The fires were limited to vegetation and no property was in danger, he said.

"We don't want the situation to spread to any of the unburnt [land], which could happen should the wind come up. Its vicinity is being secured and we are dealing with potential runaway areas," Manuel explained.

Smouldering fires are also being dealt with by the 60 firefighters, with the aim of making the towns liveable again, he said.

A gentle westerly breeze was blowing in the Southern Cape, Manuel said. It was expected to continue until Thursday, when stronger south-westerly winds were forecast.

Large parts of Knysna, Brenton-on-Sea, Buffalo Bay and surrounds, and parts of Plettenberg Bay, went up in flames two weeks ago.

Nearly 10 000 people were evacuated and seven people died in at least 22 fires. Over 1 000 firefighters eventually brought them under control.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Stop Looting Our Shops' Demand Immigrants

"Afrophobia is a crime" and "Stop looting our shops". These were some of the signs carried by protesters at Parliament… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.